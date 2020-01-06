America’s favorite cowboy cook featured on new Disney+ series

HOLLIS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) –– America’s favorite cowboy cook, Kent Rollins, appeared on the latest episode of the new Disney Plus series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Jeff Goldblum (left) with Kent Rollins (right)

In each episode, Jeff Goldblum traveled around the world to explore a variety of topics from experts in the field.

In this Coffee episode, Goldblum traveled to a ranch where Rollins was cooking with his historic chuck wagon for a cowboy crew on a north Texas ranch.

Rollins welcomed Goldblum into his camp to teach him how to boil up a traditional pot of cowboy coffee out on the range.

Rollins also explained the history of cowboy coffee on the cattle trails in the 1800s along with the vital role that the chuck wagon played in the shaping of the West.





Goldblum and Rollins making traditional cowboy coffee

Rollins has been cooking from his 1876 Studebaker chuck wagon for cowboys over the last 25 years.

He has a popular cooking show on YouTube where each week over 800,000 fans tune in weekly to learn about cast iron, grilling, Dutch oven recipes and other outdoor fare over an open fire.

Episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum are streaming now on the DisneyPlus app.

You can also find Rollins’ episodes by searching Cowboy Kent Rollins on YouTube or visit KentRollins.com