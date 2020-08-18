Amid COVID-19, Wichita Falls sees increase in property values

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Wichita County Appraisal District, property values in Wichita Falls have increased, which caused concerned for one city councilor at Tuesday’s meeting.

District 5 City Councilor Steve Jackson questioned the increase in property values mentioned in the city budget. He said he wanted to bring it up to remind the public that property appraisals are not controlled by the city council.

City Manager Darron Leiker said while many residents and businesses may have seen increased valuations this year, local property values are overall low compared to many other cities.

“When you want to grow as a community, want new people to move to town, and want your population to grow, one health indicator is what your property values are doing,” Leiker said. “We’re still very low. An average house in Dallas is valued at $325,000. We’re at $125,000.”

Mayor Stephen Santellana said the city is in a housing boom right now with the price of homes increasing and they are selling fast. The mayor ended the discussion by reiterating to homeowners that if they have an issue with their property values that there is an appeal process with the appraisal district.