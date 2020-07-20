Ancient Ovens cools down for good

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Saint Jo destination is closing its doors after 13 years of hot fresh pizza.

Ancient Ovens wood-fired pizza, located in the North Texas hill country, wrapped its last day of service Saturday according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In a post, the owners said “it’s time to stop and smell the roses and to no longer be on anyone else’s timeline.”

The Ancient Ovens concept is looking for a new owner.

For sale is the trademark, website, Facebook page, customer email list and all the working processes, but the new owner will have to find a new location.