Ancient Ovens cools down for good

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Saint Jo destination is closing its doors after 13 years of hot fresh pizza.

Ancient Ovens wood-fired pizza, located in the North Texas hill country, wrapped its last day of service Saturday according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In a post, the owners said “it’s time to stop and smell the roses and to no longer be on anyone else’s timeline.”

The Ancient Ovens concept is looking for a new owner.

For sale is the trademark, website, Facebook page, customer email list and all the working processes, but the new owner will have to find a new location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News