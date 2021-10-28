Animal Control report: Man let his pit bull, entire 10 puppy litter die

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with cruelty to animals after an animal control officer reported he let his malnourished pit bull die after giving birth to 10 puppies, all of which died within two days of birth, with no attempt to seek care.

Kenyon Tremaine Gates, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by failing to provide care, abandonment, or causing bodily injury.

Gates is held at the Wichita County Jail with a bond set at $8,000.

The affidavit states Gates contacted animal control in June to come to pick up and dispose of his dying pit bull, Medusa.

When the animal control officer responded to the home, he said he found that the dog was non-ambulatory, was covered in flies, and had maggots around her hindquarters.

The animal control officer also said the dog appeared extremely malnourished with her abdomen sunk several inches below her rib cage.

When asked if he had sought veterinary care for the dog, the officer said Gates became belligerent and told the officer to just do his job and take the dog.

The officer took the dog to the city shelter and said she began to gasp and died in his arms as he was preparing to place her on an exam table.

The officer said he believed Gates failed to provide adequate care for his dog, leading to her suffering for several days.

According to the officer, the entire litter of 10 puppies died within two days of birth.

The officer also reported that due to his lack of concern and casual attitude about the condition he allowed the dog to remain in, he believed any other animal in Gates’ care might also be in danger.

County jail records show Gates had 16 prior arrests, which include disorderly conduct by abusive language, disorderly conduct by profanity, resisting arrest, terroristic threat, and deadly conduct