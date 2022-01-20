Animal hoarder has probation extended after latest arrest

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A 62-year-old Wichita Falls woman who has been in and out of jail repeatedly for charges related to hoarding and cruelty to animals has avoided prison for her latest violations.

Joy Jackson of Iowa Park was placed on 5 years probation last June and arrested in October for violating terms of the probated sentence.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Authorities say once again she was in possession of animals and cages, which her terms prohibit. She also failed to install an ignition lock to prevent her from driving drunk.

Jackson has been in jail since October 21 for those violations and must remain in jail now until being booked into a substance abuse punishment facility.

The agreed order to amend her probation was signed Wednesday and also requires her to allow searches at any time of her vehicle and home.

Her 5 year probated sentence is also now extended to 10 years.

Her probation terms include a $10,000 probated fine, meaning she will not have to pay if she completes her probation, and she is also required to complete 120 hours of community service.

Since 2019, Jackson has been booked into jail 9 times on charges related to cruelty to animals, or violations of her bonds or probation requirements.

After her first arrest in 2019 for cruelty involving around 3 dozen animals living in filthy conditions, she was arrested numerous times for other charges of cruelty and DWI.

Last January, after being released on bond, she was re-arrested after being found driving without the required ignition interlock device and deputies also found more dogs in her house