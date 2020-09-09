Animal hoarder Joy Jackson arrested again after allegedly threatening to kill woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with previous arrests for cruelty to animals and who had orders to seize animals issued is arrested again after allegedly threatening to kill a woman who had custody of two of her animals.

Joy Carolyn Jackson, 61, was taken into custody Tuesday night by a Wichita County deputy on a warrant alleging she violated her bond issued on animal cruelty charges.

The district attorney filed a motion to order her bond insufficent after she violated conditions, including being prohibited from “owning or caring or managing any animals whatsoever in any location.”

As evidence of her violation, the district attorney’s office attached an affidavit from a woman describing events after she picked up Jackson from her latest stay in jail.

On September 4, the woman said she picked Jackson up after her release from a new cruelty charge.

The woman said Jackson spent the night at her house and had been drinking beer.

According to the woman, Jackson got a dog named Cowgirl out of her cage and slept with it, then demanded the woman give her dog and cat back, and if she did not, she would kill her.

The woman knew Jackson could not have the animals because of her bond conditions, and refused.

The woman said Jackson began sending her a string of threatening and harassing text messages demanding the return of the animals.

The woman said Jackson then threatened to kill herself if the woman did not return her animals.

A judge declare Jackson’s bond insufficient and doubled it to $40,000.

Jackson was arrested on August 22 after officers with the Iowa Park Police Department checked on a reported intoxicated person in a truck.

Jackson was charged with animal cruelty when the officer noticed a puppy in a backpack in the truck that appeared to be suffering from the 100 degree heat and had urinated and defecated in the pack.

Jackson was also charged with cruelty to animals in October 2019 after more than 30 animals were seized from her home on FM 368.

Authorities said the animals, including dogs, exotic birds, a cat and a lemur, were being kept in filthy conditions and the home had no electricity.