Animal hoarder serving time for pleas to animal cruelty

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman will remain jailed until November as she serves jail time for two pleas and sentences connected to animal hoarding and cruelty cases.

Joy Jackson, 62, also had two other cases dismissed.

For a plea to Attempted Animal Cruelty in August of 2020, she was placed on five years probation with a $10,000 probated fine (meaning she will not have to pay it if she completes her probation), a 90-day jail sentence with 50 days jail time credited. She must also complete 120 hours community service.

Terms also include a ban on possessing or caring for any animals whatsoever at any location and no use or possession of any alcohol.

This case involved a small dog police found in a small backpack in her truck, filled with feces and urine. The dog was panting heavily, and there was no air conditioner running in 100 degree weather.

An additional charge of Animal Cruelty was dismissed. Also dismissed was a charge of making a terroristic threat filed two weeks after this arrest.

Jackson pleaded guilty to an earlier cruelty case involving around three dozen animals found in her home on FM 368 in 2019. Authorities say they were living in filthy conditions and there was no electricity in the house.

She will serve six months in jail for that case.

Jackson has previous convictions of terroristic threats, false report, convictions for four DWI arrests and others for driving with a suspended license.

In January, after being released on bond, she was re-arrested after being found driving without the required ignition interlock device to prevent drunk driving. Deputies also found more dogs in her house.