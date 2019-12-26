Animal Services still searching for pit bull involved in attack Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls animal services said they are still looking for the fourth pit bull that may have been involved in a vicious attack on a woman Tuesday night on Juarez Street.

That dog is believed to have been shot and wounded by a person at the scene.

Wichita Falls Health District Director Lou Kreidler said animal control officers are patrolling the area for the dog. She cautions if you see a wounded or dead pit bull, do not approach it but call animal services immediately at (940)761-7824.

She said the other three dogs involved in the attack are in a 10-day quarantine at the shelter.

Police said witnesses reported pit bulls were dragging a woman down the 600 block of Juarez around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Gunshots were also reported near the scene.

Police and animal services officers located and confined three of the dogs shortly after the attack.

The woman is hospitalized with wounds to her ankles, forearm, and head.

There were reports of a man also being injured in the attack, but police say they didn’t find him at the scene or hospital.

The incident is still under investigation and Kreidler says the owner of the dogs is being cooperative.

