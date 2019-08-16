Animal shelters across Texoma prepare for Clear the Shelters Saturday

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a day that’ll make tails wag. Saturday, August 17 is Clear the Shelters Day and you could be one of many Texomans to give a cat or dog a new home, like Cassie Padilla who has loved animals all her life.

And now, Padilla continues to show that love, looking over many more animals as president of the Wilbarger Humane Society. She hopes Texomans will consider taking part in Clear the Shelters, giving these friendly furry faces a fur-ever home, some of whom have not had a happy past like Cecil the cat.

“He a had a rubber band around his little neck and he survived it,” Padilla said.

Also sharing her love of animals is Wilbarger Humane Society’s office manager Suzie Streit, who said her job opportunity came at the perfect time.

“I had been doing banking and things like that, and I needed a job to work around my school because I went back to school. And so, that’s what I do now,” Streit said.

Saturday is everyone’s chance to share their love with one or more animals. But, Padilla said though Cecil and dogs like Flora have been waiting to share their love with a new companion, those considering adoption need to be sure they’re ready and able to return that love and care they long for.

“If you’re struggling now as a person with your kids or your own home life, a pet is not going to help it any right now. If you cannot financially take care of certain things, it’s not your time yet,” Padilla said.

However, if it is your time, Cecil, Flora and any of the other pets in Texoma shelters, will be happy to sit, stay and love on command.

Keep in mind, folks probably won’t be able to take the new family pet home on Saturday. They’ll need to go through an application process, making sure they’re qualified to own a pet. Be sure to have your information and questions ready at the shelter of choice.