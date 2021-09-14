Animal shelters ready to find pets furever homes during last week of Clear the Shelters

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re in the last week of Clear the Shelters and several shelters around the area are taking part in the nationwide event.

Officials with the Humane Society of Wichita County and Emily’s Legacy Rescue say they have been helping animals find their forever homes all month. But it’s not only about giving animals any home but the right home.

These furry friends are just the last few to find homes at Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

“It’s gone pretty good. Last month we ended up with close to 25 and then we were at like 8 adoptions this month,” Emily’s Legacy Rescue President and Founder Kimber Hopkins said.

Animals at the Humane Society of Wichita Falls are finding homes their as well.

“So far this month we’ve had around 45 adoptions. And then Saturday will be our last day for ‘Clear the Shelters,'” Humane Society of Wichita County Director Cheryl Heineken.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide pet adoption drive. Some shelters have seen an increase in pets turned in throughout the latter part of the pandemic but the humane society officials say they have not.

“We’ve had a couple owners surrender not adopted from us come in because of having to relocate to find jobs or so forth. That was earlier in the year but so far we haven’t had a lot of COVID returns,” Heineken said.

As the campaign comes to an end, these officials want to make sure that animals are adopted but also want to make sure they are with the right match.

“Think about all the pros and cons when you’re getting ready to adopt. If it’s a certain breed like a pitbull, how many apartments are gonna let you have a pitbull? Making that commitment that I’m gonna love this animal until its last breath and there are good days and there are bad days,” Hopkins said.

Making sure pets find the right home so they live a long and beautiful life.

You have until Saturday, Sept. 18, to participate in Clear the Shelters. The humane society will be waiving adoption fees for its pets on national clear the shelter day on Saturday.