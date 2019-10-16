UPDATE: 32 animals seized from Wichita Co. residence

UPDATE: Oct. 16, 2:24 p.m.

According to the Wichita County Sherrifs office: On Wednesday, October 16, at approximately 10:30 am, Wichita County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the 3800 block of F.M. 368 to serve an Animal Seizure Warrant.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unclean and unsanitary house full of feces.

22 dogs, one cat, one lemur, one rooster, two guineas, three exotic birds and two doves were seized.

The warrant came after a year and a half long investigation.

Deputies seized 18 animals from the residence in November of 2018.

UPDATE: Oct. 16, 1:56 p.m.

The Wichita County Sherrif David Duke confirmed that this is the same home where animals were taken in 2018.

The homeowner, whose identity is not being released at this time, has been taken to the North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls for medical evaluation.

Duke said officials with Adult Protective Services are also involved in this investigation.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Falls Animal Services are at a home west of Iowa Park with a history of animal neglect complaints.

Wednesday morning neighbors reported seeing deputies and Wichita Falls Animal Services taking dogs and cats from the home. Our crew is on the scene now awaiting details from law enforcement.

According to neighbors, this is the same home where Wichita County deputies found a dead pony in the back of the property in October 2018. The next day, a horse removed from the home had to be put down. There were also numerous small dogs and possibly cats inside and llamas and other animals outside.

At that time, no criminal charges were filed. The homeowner agreed to let authorities take the outside animals to the Wichita County Humane Society for adoption and care while the horses were taken elsewhere.