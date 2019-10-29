Animals taken from Wichita County animal hoarder

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County woman no longer has custody of 35 animals, including a lemur and exotic birds, following a custody hearing on the animals taken from her home.

On October 16, deputies and animal control officers went to the home of Joy Jackson on F.M. 368, southwest of Iowa Park.

The investigation into alleged cruelty and neglect was initiated when a friend of Jackson reported being bit by one of her dogs and reported conditions dogs and other animals were living in.

According to an animal seizure warrant, there were feces and urine throughout the residence and the stench was unbearable.

A deputy said the grass was three feet tall and there were empty dog food containers and trash on the porch, with a large number of flies.

The officers reported 22 dogs, several exotic birds, one cat and a lemur living inside the home which had no electricity.

They said the dogs were covered with fleas and many had loss of hair from scratching and biting themselves and being confined in small cages.

The friend said Jackson used a rake to shove all the feces into a pile in the kitchen.

The victim of the bite said Jackson begged her not to say anything until she could locate paperwork showing the dog was current on her shots.

The next day the victim said Jackson told her she could not find the paperwork for the shots and was going to tell an animal control officer it was another dog she had papers for that had bitten her.

Monday there was a custody hearing for the animals and Wichita County Justice of the Peace Robert Johnson divested all ownership of the animals from Jackson and ordered the animals to be sold in public sale by auction or be taken to the Wichita County Humane Society to be adopted.

It was further ordered that Jackson pay all costs of housing and care of the animals and the costs of any euthanasia of any animals if necessary.

Johnson said Jackson has ten days to appeal.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.

This time last year, Wichita County deputies were called to Jackson’s home after authorities found a dead pony on the property. The next day, a horse removed from the property had to be put down.