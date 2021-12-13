Annual City Lights Parade will soon light up downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A beautiful night of lights and waves will be coming to downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday.

Downtown development will be hosting a pandemic-inspired twist on a classic holiday: A reverse parade, where the floats will be stationary and lined down the road. Families will have the option of driving by the parade floats or getting out and walking through the parade on the sidewalk side of the street.

“Things may look a little different this year but instead of canceling the event, Dowtown Wichita Falls Development is working towards ways to continue the tradition and provide a safe and fun holiday event for our community.” Statement from Downtown Wichita Falls Development Officials

The theme for the 2021 City Lights Parade is “sELFie Christmas,” and float entrants are encouraged to create selfie stations at the back of their floats to give attendees that chose to walk and have festive photos backgrounds.

New additions to the event this year will include:

12 Clues of Christmas scavenger hunt

Cookie Crawl

Wine Walk

S’mores station

Luminarie Park at Bud Daniels Park

Artisan market

Family favorite traditions, like Santa visiting Santa Land at 8th and Scott, reindeer games, food trucks, and downtown shopping.

The drive-thru parade entrance is at 7th and Indiana Street. It will go down Indiana to 9th Street, turn east down 9th to Ohio, and then turn left to head north on Ohio.

The parade will start at 6 p.m.