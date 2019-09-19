Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — On Thursday morning, on the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse, former City Councilor and 23 year veteran of the Air Force Annetta Pope announced that she will be running for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 1 in the Republican primary.

Annetta Pope served as City Councilor from 2011 to 2015 and she said she has a passion for serving Wichita Falls and her country.

One other candidate has also announced, James Hughes, who also ran for Justice of the Peace in the last election, announced his candidacy earlier this month.

Both are looking to take over Judge Janice Son’s spot as she is retiring.

Pope said she couldn’t do this without tremendous community support.

“Because of my educational background and my military background, I feel like I’m the most qualified person for this office,” Pope said.

Candidate filing for the March primary does not open until November 9, with early voting beginning in February.