Annual Booker T. Washington garage sale helps fight student food insecurity

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Parent Teacher’s Association at Booker T. Washington Elementary School is helping with the fight against food insecurity in our community with its annual garage sale.

As early as 7 a.m. Saturday, anything from household items to purses are available for purchase, and the money raised will go toward funding food boxes that kids can take home this Christmas break.

The boxes are generally filled with items the kids can prepare themselves like noodles, sausages, ravioli, snacks and more and they even slip a box in the books so they can have something to read over the break!

The hope is to ease the burden on parents during the break.

“We had 320 last year that we’re able to benefit from this, our campus is 97% economically disadvantaged, so being able to help those families is a super plus,” Booker T. Washington Student Success Coordinator Maurice Jordan said.

The garage sale will be at the Booker T. Washington gym, and for those who can’t make it out to the fundraiser, folks can donate or help to sponsor food for a class for $200.