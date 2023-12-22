WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Attention to all soon-to-be-married couples: Get ready for the Annual Bridal Market at the Sikes Senter Mall, sponsored by KFDX.

Happening on Saturday, January 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Bridal Market will equip couples with all of their wedding needs.

Everything you need for your big day will be there, from bridal dresses and sharp tuxedos to things like vendors, DJs, photographers and flower experts.

To join in on the fun, it’s just $5 to get in. Find the Bridal Market right across from the AMC Theater at Sikes Senter Mall.

With an assortment of offerings and services under one roof, the Annual Bridal Market is an unmissable opportunity for couples preparing for their special day.

This event isn’t just about shopping; it’s an experience, the website said. Whether you’re seeking inspiration or finalizing those last details for your special day, the Bridal Market is the place to be.

If you’re interested in pre-registering, visit here, or call 940-692-5501