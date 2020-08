WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Tom Foley Memorial Camp Fire Golf Tournament, originally rescheduled from April to September 11, has now been canceled.

The tournament was originally slated to be held in April at River Creek Golf Course, then rescheduled.

Officials said due to COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Wichita County, they decided the best course of action now would be to reschedule the tournament to April 2021.