Annual car event creates bonds between corvette enthusiasts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Around 75 corvettes rolled into town this weekend, not all just for show.

Corvette owners participate in a Show N Shine and Judge’s category at the 34th annual North Texas Corvette Roundup.

To some, cars are just a way of getting from point A to point B. To corvette owners Phil and Kristina Davies, it’s what revs up a bond.

“You just live through things together, you go to each other’s weddings your kids weddings, we’ve been on vacation together, you just do all kinds of stuff in your afterlife resulting from your friendships even though the car brought you together,” 2018 North Texas Corvette Roundup Judge’s choice winner Kristina Davies said.

The Davies made the trip from Plano to the annual North Texas Corvette Roundup hosted by the Wichita County Corvette Association. They said Wichita Falls is the place to be.

“In the corvette world, it was where if you won here you would achieve something, so it has a rich history,” 2018 North Texas Corvette Roundup Judge’s choice winner Phil Davies said.

A rich history, started by Jerry Ensey in the mid-1980s.

“It’s a totally different show than it was 20 years ago so we just constantly upgrade and change things and of course the new models come in,” WCCA founder and publicity director Jerry Ensey said.

However, this event isn’t just all about showing off cars.

“We donate to United Regional’s Children’s Miracle Network each year and it ranges between two and three thousand dollars normally,” Ensey said.

As the Davies ride their way through the country in a 2004 convertable they saved up for, for years.

“It’s been all over the United States, you know they say that “See the USA in your Chevrolet,” Kristina Davies said.

They’re doing just that, but always making sure Wichita Falls is a stop on their corvette’s journey.

On Saturday night, visitors and WCCA members drove the event home with a banquet.

You can learn more about the association here.