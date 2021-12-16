Annual City Lights Parade happening Saturday in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 City Lights Selfie Christmas is Saturday, and it promises plenty to do for the entire family.

While many are still scrambling to buy last minute gifts for Christmas, Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader is scrambling to get everything ready in time for one of the year’s biggest events.

“We are preparing, right now, for our City Lights parade, which will be this Saturday December 18th,” Schmader said. “There’s a little twist this year, in that, it’s a reverse parade.”

A reverse parade means the floats will be stationary, and folks will have the chance to either drive-thru and check them out or park and walk through the parade.

“It’s just a little twist on the parade,” Schmader said. “That way, people have the flexibility of deciding how they want to enjoy the City Lights this year.”

Along with the parade, several other family-friendly events will be going on: like a s’mores station and even a chance to meet the big man himself, as well as so much more.

Schmader said it takes a village to make this possible.

“It takes a number of people to put on these events and to do what we do; we have a lot of volunteers that will be helping us on Saturday,” Schmader said. “So, it just goes back to the spirit of downtown and everyone getting together to work together to make downtown what it is.”

Speaking of the spirit of downtown, Schmader said while you’re enjoying all of the events, you’re also helping local businesses in the area keep their doors open.

“That’s part of our mission, is being able to further the economic base down here, so anything that we can do to drive traffic, which will, in turn, help our businesses down here, we’re always happy to do that,” Schmader said.

Walking or driving, Schmader said this year’s event is one you don’t want to miss.

Remember while you and your family are out this weekend, you could possibly be helping a local business owner feed theirs.

For more information on the City Lights Parade, check out their website here.