Annual Crime Stoppers golf tournament aims to raise funds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers originated back in 1981, the program has led to more than 4,800 arrests. However, it’s not easy to fund, which is why officer Brian Bohn said the annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament is crucial.

There were several familiar faces on the green today including Mayor Stephen Santellana. There were several cash prizes for the longest shot and closest to the pin.

Bohn said because of the pandemic, they weren’t able to hold the tournament last year. He said he’s hopeful this year’s tournament will bring in some much-needed funds.

“This is our biggest fundraiser that we hold of the year, and it’s awesome to get back out here and be able to hold this fundraiser, so we can get some money into the program,” Bohn said.

If you would like to make a donation to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, click here.