WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can help Wichita Falls become a safer city by teeing off at the Annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament Friday afternoon. It’s at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

Registration begins at 12 p.m. and the tournament tees off at 1 p.m.

The tournament costs $115 per player or $460 for a team of 4.

That includes the cost of lunch and the opportunity to win one of several prizes up for grabs.

There are still plenty of spots available and all the money raised will help pay for rewards for the crime stoppers program.

You can say hello to our very own Darrell Franklin while you’re out there.

