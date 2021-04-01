Annual Easter Pageant taking place in Wichita Mountains’ Holy City

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Holy City in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge is getting ready for its annual Easter pageant.

The Holy City sits on 66 acres that resemble Israel during biblical times and on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 8 p.m., visitors will be able to see The Prince of Peace, the longest-running pageant of its kind in the U.S.

Created in 1926, The Passion play dramatizes the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The story is portrayed in pantomime while readers broadcast the script on FM radio to crowds of visitors.

Attendance to the play is free, however, donations are appreciated.