Annual “Empty Bowls” event helps with food insecurity

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— 1 in 6 individuals don’t know where their next meal will come from, or if they will even have a meal.

In order to decrease that number, the eighth annual Empty Bowls event was held earlier today

A group of community members gathered to host the annual “Empty Bowls” at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU.

The event is geared toward helping the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank that benefits those around us who don’t have a meal to go home to.

“Some of us never experience food insecurity, that’s not something we deal with every day, so we want to bring awareness to that and let everyone know that even the littlest contribution or helping the food bank makes a difference,” Empty Bowls Chair Amanda Culley said.

Many different local restaurants and businesses were there with soups along with bread and sweet treats.

Those supporting the cause even had the chance to take home their very own bowl made by a local artist.

