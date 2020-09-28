Annual free compost giveaway for WF residents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)– It’s that time of year for the annual Wichita Falls compost giveaway!

Residents who participate in the ‘Choose to Reuse’ Program can pick up a free load of compost at the Wichita Falls Organics Facility.

The organics recycling saves money, is environmentally friendly, and creates nutrient-rich compost

that can be used to enhance the soil for lawns and gardens.

The compost giveaway will take place this Saturday, October 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Landfill on Wiley Road.

The compost will be loaded by city employees for residents with a limit of one pickup truck or a 4×8 trailer load per person.

In order to pick up the compost, residents must provide a City of Wichita Falls water bill showing the $3.00 recycling program charge.

All loads must be covered, by state law, to ensure there is no blowing debris on roadways.

City employees are required to see the participant’s cover material before loading the compost. No dump trucks, commercial vehicles or over-sized trailers will be loaded.

For commercial operation compost purchases, please contact the Wichita Falls Sanitation

Department at (940) 761-7977.

The address to the landfill id 10984 Wiley Road.



Directions to the landfill:

 Take Seymour Highway southwest toward Seymour on Highway 258.

 At the Kamay “Y,” proceed west on Highway 258 toward Kamay.

 Travel approximately one mile to Wiley Road and turn right (north).

 Remain on Wiley Road for two miles. The entrance to the landfill is located on the left.