Annual Junior Norris Memorial Shoot Out crowns new 9-ball champion

Over 100 players competed in the ‘9-ball open’ and it all came down to Efren Reyes and Robb Saez in the finals.

The largest pool tournament in the Texoma area wrapped up tonight in Wichita Falls with a new 9-ball champion. The 6th annual Junior Norris Memorial Shoot Out kicked off Wednesday with over $40,000 in prize money and pool players from all over the world.

The shoot out honors the late Junior Norris who was a World War II veteran and a Texas Billiards Hall of Famer.

Over 100 players competed in the ‘9-ball open’ and it all came down to Efren Reyes and Robb Saez in the finals. Reyes sealed the deal, taking home the trophy.

Tournament announcer, Ray Hansen, said this championship match is special.

“He’s playing the defending champion, Robb Saez, Rob won the 9-ball division last year and now this year he’s in the finals again playing the greatest of all time, so it’s really exciting,” Hansen said.

The 2020 tournament will be around this time next year, but exact dates have not been released yet.

To learn more about the shootout, click here.