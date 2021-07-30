Annual ‘Project Back to School’ Roundup right around the corner

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being canceled last year due to covid-19, some Texoma students will be able to get school supplies and a backpack for free during the ‘Project Back to School’ roundup happening next weekend!

Headstart through 12th-grade students in WFISD and City View ISD who are eligible will receive backpacks, school supplies, and a COVID-19 vaccine just in time for the start of the new school year.

Not only will the students start schools with new supplies, but it will also help them start the school year with smiles on their faces.

“It’s not just about the supplies they receive. It is also about providing them with self-esteem and making sure they walk into school on the first day prepared so that they can be successful throughout the school year,” Project Back to School Committee Member Seonaid Acevedo said.

Here is some important information before heading to the event:

Each child should have proof of eligibility, which includes: letter showing the students’ qualification for the free and reduced lunch program or any other proof of receiving government assistance.

Organizers ask that only one adult per household attends the event.

The event will happen Saturday, August 7th from 9-12 at the MPEC.

If you attend, make sure to look for some members of the KFDX news team as they will be helping make sure students start the school year in style!