Annual Street Maintenance budget may see another cut

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Annual Street Maintenance budget for Wichita Falls may be taking yet another hit because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this year it was the Annual Asphalt Rehabilitation that was greatly reduced in scale. Now, it’s a separate maintenance program, the Annual Seal Coating Program. The estimated cost for the 2020 projects was $320,000.

But, all the bids came in over that estimate, with the lowest at just over $351,000.

So, because of the impact of COVID-19 on city revenue, instead of putting the project out for rebidding, the city staff recommends rejecting all bids according to Tuesday’s council meeting agenda.

Last May, Wichita Falls City Council cut the street rehab project by $1.3 million to offset losses to the general fund.