Annual Vernon Holiday Spirit Meals now taking Thanksgiving orders

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — For decades, Vernon’s Holiday Spirit Meal has fed the community, bringing many families together during Thanksgiving and Christmas, and this year is no different.

In fact, folks in Vernon are gearing up to feed hundreds of mouths this year.

Those who need it will be provided a free traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers work with the organizers to deliver up to eight to each household.

If you are in need of more than eight meals, you can pick them up at the Wilbarger Auditorium. Just bring a box with you.

If you would like a Thanksgiving meal, the last day to order is November 18.

To place an order, you can call (940) 414-0401 and leave a voicemail with your name, number, address and number of meals needed.