WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veteran’s Day is less than a month away, and for the first time in three years, the annual Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown Wichita Falls is a go, but not without some hiccups.

We all know that COVID shut down just about everything worldwide, even the annual Veteran’s Day Parade.

“The North Texas Veterans Council, we’ve hosted it for a number of years, and it’s just our day, and this is really a military town there are hundreds maybe thousands of veterans out there so this our day to celebrate and we’ve done this for quite a while,” Air Force veteran Dick Crislip said.

Crislip is running the show this year with the North Texas Veterans Council after former parade organizer Mike Hood was tragically killed in a house fire. A fire that also burned up all of the prior paperwork for previous participants.

“So we have to just go from memory of who all was in the parade and were coming up way short. In the past, we’ve had about 130-something entries for the parade, and this time I’m down to about 45, getting close to 50,” Crislip said.

Crislip said they’re looking for anyone who was in the parade in past years but also looking for anyone new that would like to help celebrate those who fought for our freedom.

“It’s just a celebration for this town. Again, this is a military town. It gives the young people a chance to appreciate the military. It’s kind of like an old homecoming for us veterans because we see all of our buddies that we haven’t seen since last year perhaps,” Crislip said.

Not only is it a celebration for veterans, but Crislip also said it can put things into perspective for the younger generations.

“It’s just appreciation for the veterans, and it’s an educational thing for the young people. They see their grandpa or dad and they kind of learn a little bit of what the military is like,” Crislip said.

And how hard they fought for us to be where we are today, safe and free.

The annual Veterans Day Parade will kick off on November 5 starting at 11 a.m.

Crislip said if any previous participants would like to be a part of this year’s parade, or if there are any new organizations that would like to participate, he asks that you contact him at (940) 257-8476 or (940) 761-4364.