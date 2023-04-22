WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local civic club dedicated to helping those in need is raising funds for a three-year-old.

The Ninth Annual Yellow Rose Sertoma Club Chili Cookoff took place at Legends Roadhouse.

The event was a Chili Association Society International (CASI) sanctioned event that produced over 20 chilis for the competition.

Money raised was donated to Adeline Norris who needs hearing aid updates due to her growth and hearing needs. A raffle was also held and all money raised goes to Adeline’s family to help offset costs for those hearing aids.

“Having a deaf child is certainly a struggle for parents to try and learn to communicate with that child. So anything that we can do to help other kids,” Yellow Rose Sertoma Club Treasurer DeeDee Harris said.

“We’ve helped children that live as far away as Jacksboro, Bowie, Iowa Park, Adieline is from Iowa Park and so it’s not just our city that we’re focusing on,” Yellow Rose Sertoma Club President Marguerite Love said.

Our very own Darrell Franklin, Lauren Linville and Michael Bohling took part in chili judging!

The winning chili went to Doris Coats of Irving, Texas.

Click here to visit the Yellow Rose Sertoma Facebook page.