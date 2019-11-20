Anonymous donors pay off all Zundy students’ lunch debts

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL)—During the holiday season, we all get into the spirit of giving and being a little nicer to everyone.

On Tuesday two anonymous women walked into Zundy Elementary and paid off every student’s lunch debt.

In many schools across the country, students end up overdrawing on their lunch accounts.

“In my experience at Zundy that’s a trend we see we have children that overdraw those lunch accounts and from talking with others that seems to be a trend through public schools,” Zundy At-Risk Coordinator Madeline Eubanks said.

Mellisa gilbert, a cook at Zundy, said it’s something that she has noticed as well.

“I interact when I come up front to serve with the servers as well but my main goal for them is to make sure they get a perfect meal. I have good days I have bad days but I work hard at it,” Zundy cook Mellissa Gilbert said.

With over 200 students having overdrawn accounts, officials with the school teamed up with Junior League of Wichita Falls as a PIE Partner. To come up with a solution to take care of the overdrawn accounts as well as getting the word out about the program, Lunch Bunch, with that two women walked into Zundy and paid off the balance of all the students who were overdrawn.

“It is a blessing that someone has it in their heart to fill someone else’s needs and it has made me feel special to know that I work in a community and I work in a school that has that kind of heart,” Mellissa Gilbert said.

Officials at the school said kids and parents are thankful to have two members of the community lend a helping hand especially with it being so close to the holidays.