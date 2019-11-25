Another 9th Street house fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the second time in a week, Wichita Falls’ bravest battle a house fire on 9th street.

Firefighters arrived in the 2900 block of 9th street Sunday evening, just before 6 p.m. to flames coming out of the roof.

They say the two-story house caught fire around where the fireplace meets the attic.

According to the Battalion Chief, the chimney had been modified and roofing material placed over the opening causing the chimney to vent directly into the attic.

A fire was started in the fireplace not knowing the issues with the chimney.

Firefighters were able to contain it quickly so damage was limited to about $3,000.

No one was injured, but it’s a good reminder of why you should have your fireplaces and chimneys checked and maintained every year by a professional.