Another appeals hearing for Wichita Falls serial killer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma serial killer, Faryion Wardrip, convicted of killing five women could once again be in court Wednesday in hopes of getting one step closer to appealing his conviction.

What could take place Wednesday in the 5th Circuit of Appeals in Dallas is yet another part in a seemingly endless string of appeal hearings and arguments in the Wichita Falls serial killer’s death row case.

More than three decades ago, Wardrip was convicted in the stabbing, murder, and rape of 20- year-old Terri Sims.

It was DNA that finally enabled Wichita County investigators to link Wardrip to a 16-month killing spree that left five other young women dead.

In 1999, at 40 years old, Wardrip was sentenced to death by lethal injection for the first murder, and three life terms for the other three killings.

He still remains on death row where for years — he has been seeking to have his death sentence overturned because of ineffective representation by his court-appointed attorney.

In 2011, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that ordered the state of Texas to either give Wardrip a new sentencing trial or agree to give him a life sentence.

However, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals would later dismiss Wardrip’s appeal regarding inadequate representation

In April of 2018, a U.S. District Judge agreed with a U.S. Magistrate’s order granting Wardrip’s habeas corpus motion.

As the legal motions continue Wardrip remains on death row at Polunsky Unit near Livingston. He is now 60 years old.