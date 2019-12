AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL) — With the Republican primaries a few months away, candidates continue to announce their plans to run for Rep. Mac Thornberry, R–TX, seat.

Amarillo resident Jason Foglesong announced his candidacy Wednesday. He joins several other potentials for the Congressional seat.

Foglesong is a Potter County precinct chairman, and he said he will bring ” “accessibility, accountability, and solid conservative values to Washington if elected.”