Another day with no COVID-19 deaths, only 8 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday no deaths related to COVID-19.

The last time a COVID-19 related death was reported in Wichita County was Wednesday, November 10.

The Health District also reported Monday 8 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,208.

Wichita County hasn’t seen a single-digit number of new COVID-19 cases in several months.

The Health District also reported 20 hospitalizations in the county, which is one more than the number reported as hospitalized on Monday.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 61,051 Fully Vaccinated 54,745 Booster Shot 8,965

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

