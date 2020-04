There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they’re still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Another day has passed without any new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County and recoveries have increased by one to bring the total to 33.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, 2,030 people have been tested in Wichita County, and of those 1,916 are negative, 52 are pending and 62 are positive.