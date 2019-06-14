Another defendant in DPS child predators sting sentenced to prison

Another defendant in a Department of Public Safety sting of online child predators has received his sentence.

Joshua Arismendez got five-years prison time after he entered an open plea in 89th District Court to the charge of online solicitation of a minor.

At least two others have previously been sentenced in that case.

Leland Baldwin of Wichita Falls was given a 15-year prison sentence last August after being charged with online solicitation of a minor for sexual reasons.

Marcos Magdaleno pleaded and was sentenced to 13 years last June for solicitation.

He had already served 12 years on a previous conviction for indecency with a child by exposure.

Of the seven others arrested, four men were charged with compelling prostitution by a minor.

Three others were charged with solicitation of a minor.

Such operations typically have agents posing as minors who set up a location to meet to have sex.