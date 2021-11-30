Another defendant in “Forever” horse theft pleads guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the four defendants in the 2020 theft and destruction of the “Forever” horse honoring two McNiel students have now pleaded guilty.

Wichita County Jail

Tyler Darland, 19, of Bowie, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court Tuesday to theft over $2,500. He was placed on three years probation with a $750 fine.

Another defendant, Zachary Kaiser, 19, also of Bowie, pleaded guilty about two weeks ago and was given four years probation and a $4,000 fine.

Cases on two other defendants are pending.

The “Forever” horse was created in memory of Lauren Landavazo, who was shot and killed, and her friend Makayla Smith, who was wounded, while walking home from school.

In October of 2020, the statue was ripped from its base in front of McNiel Junior High and later found inside of a barn in Clay County.

The suspect in the shootings, Kody Lott, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and 20 years for aggravated assault.