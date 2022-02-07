WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another of the former Wichita County Probation Office employees caught up in a sex and misconduct scandal has pleaded guilty and is going to prison.

David Jetton, 71, pleaded guilty Monday in 30th District Court to 3 counts of official oppression and 1 count of sexual assault, canceling his trial which was on the docket this week.

His plea agreement gives him a 5-year prison sentence for the second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and 1 year in jail for the official oppression charges.

He had only 2 days of jail credit applied to his sentences, and the sentences will be served concurrently.

One of Jetton’s charges of official oppression was for sexually explicit comments made to a 28-year-old probationer during her office visits.

Another official oppression charge and the sexual assault charge were filed for inappropriate comments to a 52-year-old probationer, and for sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

The woman said this began about two years before the arrest in 2020 during her office visits with Jetton, and he would ask to see and touch her breasts and would expose himself to her. She said he also put his hands under her clothes to assault her.

She said she did not speak up because he was her probation officer and she was behind on her payments.

A 39-year-old woman also said she was behind on her payments and community service hours and Jetton began making sexual advances and comments including asking her to expose herself, and that he exposed himself and tried to get her to touch him.

She said it continued from June 2017 to March 2019 in the probation office.

For more on the charges filed and suspensions or terminations of employees, including the director and assistant director, involving alleged civil rights violations, perjury, and misconduct see the links to previous stories.