Another former Wichita Co. employee charged in ongoing investigation in alleged misconduct, criminal activity

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) Another former employee of the Wichita County probation office has been charged in an ongoing investigation of alleged misconduct and criminal activity.

Lakisha Nicole McKnight was charged with official oppression and tampering with evidence. Her bonds were set at $27,500, and the judge also set a requirement that she must have a GPS monitor in place before she is released.

The investigation and shakeup have so far led to two former employees being charged and the suspensions of the director and assistant director.

What sparked the investigation involved yet another employee who is no longer on the staff list.

The former district attorney’s office filed to revoke the probation of Brenda Velasquez, who was convicted of manufacture or delivery of meth, prosecutors alleged failure to pay probation fees, submit drug tests and other violations last November.

When Velasquez’s hearing took place, evidence and testimony alleged that the probation officer assigned to her case, McKnight, had adopted Velasquez’s baby. She paid Velasquez money during her pregnancy and made threats that her probation could be revoked.

This alleged misconduct by McKnight forced District Attorney John Gillespie to file to dismiss the motion to revoke because McKnight’s conflict barred her testimony.

On June 10, community supervision and Corrections Department Director Margaret Rogers and Assistant Director Beth Romm were suspended with pay for possible civil rights violations or criminal acts.

Then Friday, June 14, supervisor Valerie Thomerson was suspended with pay as well and was arrested and charged Tuesday with perjury.

Also, former Community Supervision Officer David Garon Jetton was arrested and charged with official oppression.

A Texas Ranger investigation revealed Jetton allegedly made sexual comments to a 28-year-old woman during her probation check-ins.