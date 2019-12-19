Another former Wichita Co. probation officer indicted in alleged misconduct investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County probation officer is now indicted for perjury as a result of an investigation into alleged misconduct in that office which led to dismissals, resignations and criminal charges.

Former supervisor Valerie Thomerson has been indicted for perjury allegedly committed at a probation revocation hearing.

The district attorney dropped the revocation when evidence and testimony were presented about the adoption of the probationers’ baby by another probation officer, Nicole McKnight. Thomerson was terminated in July.

Authorities said Thomerson testified in behalf of McKnight in the hearing in May and allegedly gave false statements under oath and provided information that showed her original statements in the case were false.

According to our records, at least six employees from the director down to officers have been terminated or allowed to resign.

Some also face criminal charges in connection to alleged misconduct and sexually inappropriate activity in the office.