WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of suspects charged in an online prostitution sting at a Wichita Falls hotel by the DPS last fall continues to grow.

According to records, the latest arrest, number six, in the code name ‘Operation Dear John,’ one-day sting is Aaron Johnston of Iowa Park.

Wichita County Jail booking

DPS agents say Johnston responded to an online ad, an undercover agent posing as a prostitute, he would bring meth to the hotel off Maplewood.

They say he arrived on a motorcycle to meet the person he thought was a prostitute and they found meth in a clear plastic bag in his possession.

They also say in July, a DPS undercover special agent set up a meeting with Johnston to purchase an illegal weapon along with other possibly stolen items.

Agents set up a recording device and also surveillance at the location and say modified pistol-grip shotgun with a barrel length less than 18 inches from Johnston, along with another item.

Johnston is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm in that case.

Johnston and the other suspects charged in the sting were not jailed at the time because of COVID-19 conditions in the jail.