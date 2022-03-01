WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Wichita Falls parolee has been arrested for allegedly trying to pass a drug test fraudulently.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Christina Eldridge is charged with falsifying a drug test.

It’s the second arrest of a parolee on the charge in two days.

Eldridge was arrested Monday by Wichita Falls police at the state parole officer on Seymour Highway.

Parole officers said Eldridge was there submitting her required urine sample and they discovered she had a bottle of urine inserted into her body cavity and pierced the aluminum covering to let it flow into the collection container.

Eldridge has been arrested 29 times since 2000, with 8 drug related arrests and two for violation of probation.

Her convictions include drug possessions and tampering with evidence.