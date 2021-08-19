Another plea deal in adult probation office misconduct case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County probation office employee is now on probation after taking a plea deal on his charges of sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

Mark Daniel Wilson, 37, pleaded guilty on Thursday, August 19, 2021. to one count of tampering with evidence, and his sexual assault charge was dismissed.

Mark Daniel Wilson Wichita County Jail booking photo

Wilson will serve five years on deferred probation.

Wilson is one of several adult probation office employees charged, dismissed or who resigned in the wake of an investigation into sexual misconduct, civil rights violations and inappropriate activities that came to light in 2019.

Wilson was charged with sexual assault following a Texas Ranger investigation.

A man on probation told Rangers he asked for Wilson’s assistance in passing his urinalysis test because he feared he was going to fail.

After reading messages between the two the Texas Ranger determined Wilson abused his position to entice the victim into performing sex acts.

On August 13 a new charge of tampering with evidence was filed against Wilson which accused him of destroying a urine sample, and his sexual assault charge was dismissed August 18 by Judge Meredith Kennedy.

Wilson is the second former probation office employee to be sentenced.

Lakisha Nicole McKnight Wichita County Jail booking photo

Lakisha Nicole McKnight pleaded guilty last year to two of her four charges and is on five years probation also.

A charge of the purchase of a child was dismissed in her plea. McKnight was charged after the district attorney said she paid a probationer during her pregnancy and made threats unless she allowed McKnight to adopt her baby.

This case led to uncovering other cases of misconduct in the probation office. At least six employees, from the director down to officers, were terminated or resigned.

David Jetton Wichita County Jail booking photo

A case of aggravated perjury on former supervisor Valerie Thomerson is set for trial in November.

Another pending case involves former officer David Jetton who is charged with three counts of official oppression and one count of sexual assault involving a 26-year-old woman who said she was behind on her probation payments.

She said Jetton asked sexually explicit questions, asked her to expose herself and fondled and assaulted her.