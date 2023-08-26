WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Another record setting day was on tap for Wichita Falls this afternoon, reaching 109 degrees! The Hotter -N- Hell Bike race definitely lived up to its name today! Fortunately though, a cold front should be pushing through on Sunday which will contribute to both highs and lows to drop down closer to the averages.

By tomorrow, winds will begin to shift in the afternoon. Expect the real treat to be in the late evening and early morning hours as low temperatures will be hovering in the upper 60’s and low 70’s in Texoma.

This cold front should have longer-lasting effects on our temperatures as seen in the 7 Day forecast. Most of the area is expected to have an average of about a 10 degree drop compared to the temperatures we’ve been dealing with lately!