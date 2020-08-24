Another Texoma Volunteer Fire Department former official charged with embezzlement

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Another case of embezzlement of funds connected to a Texoma Volunteer Fire Department has been filed.

Former Bowman Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer Cindy Sosebee, also known as Cindy Booth, was arrested Friday and released on bond Saturday.

A Texas Ranger began an investigation in February and subpoenaed bank records.

He found evidence of two victims having their names forged on checks made to Sosebee. He said he found seven forged checks totaling $13,156.

His investigation determined that Sosebee took over as treasurer of the fire department in July of 2019.

On December 2, 2019, he said she failed to show up for the meeting when elections were held, and she was removed from the ballot.

After the new treasurer took office, he said she made numerous attempts to obtain all the financial records from Sosebee, but that Sosebee refused to turn them over.

He said the fire chief then contacted the bank to watch for any checks coming in made out to Sosebee.

On December 7, 2019, he said Sosebee’s husband requested a meeting with the chief, and in that meeting told him his wife had stolen fire department funds.

In May, the ranger interviewed Sosebee and said she admitted forging checks and cashing them. And said she signed them and forged the other signatures required to cash them.

Sosebee has been charged with seven counts of forgery.

Sosebee has two prior arrests for theft by check which were dismissed.

In June the former fire chief of the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department, James Sons, was charged with theft of fire department funds.

Earlier in 2020 longtime Petrolia firefighters, Anthony Fox and his wife Tilly were charged in connection with thefts involving the Petrolia Band Booster Club and Clay County Firefighters’ Association funds.

Anthony Fox was the treasurer of the association.