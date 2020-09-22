Another WFISD student, staff member tests positive for COVID-19, total active case number now 16

Another WFISD student and staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the district to 16 and there are three recoveries according to the WFISD COVID-19 tracker.

As of Tuesday, September 22, the WFISD COVID-19 tracker lists one Wichita Falls High School student tested positive and a Southern Hills Elementary staff member tested positive.

The tracker also lists a staff recovery from the Career Education Center, Franklin Elementary, and Scotland Park Elementary.

According to the Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District, the positive case at Wichita Falls High School is considered “low-risk” and low exposure to the campus.

Wichita Falls High School principal Christy Nash said because all staff members and students were wearing proper face coverings, only the student who tested positive will have to quarantine due to exposure on campus.