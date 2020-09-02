Another WFISD student tests COVID-19 positive, total now 5

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX.KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials are confirming another student has tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hirschi High School principal Doug Albus, the student attends Hirschi as well as the Career Education Center.

“Because the student attends the Career Education Center, all high school students are being notified. According to the Health Department, this case is a low-risk exposure to the school,” Albus stated. “Students and staff members who have been identified as close contact to the student have already been contacted by the Wichita County Health Department.”

Since the student, faculty and staff have all practiced social distancing and have worn masks, Wichita Falls—Wichita County Health District officials are considering it a low-risk exposure case.

This is the fifth student in WFISD to test positive. Three students are reportedly from Crockett Elementary, one student at Rider High School and now this student at Hirschi High School have tested positive. Both high school students also attend classes at the CEC.