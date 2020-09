WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Another student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the WFISD COVID-19 tracker bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 17.

As of Monday, September 21, the WFISD COVID-19 tracker lists one new positive case at Crockett Elementary.

