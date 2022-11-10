WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021.

Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds for 17 charges totaling over $1.5 million.

Kienlen has been jailed for over a year after first being booked in October 2021. According to authorities, Kienlen engaged in a 90-minute stand-off that would turn shoot-out with local law enforcement on Turkey Ranch Road on October 13, 2021.

Family members said the incident was not meant as a violent attack, but rather an attempt to commit suicide by police, as Kienlen has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since returning from his time in the Army.

Kienlen filed a complaint in federal court alleging the sheriff, a Texas Ranger and a judge violated his civil rights by falsifying and fabricating two new charges against him. The complaint said Kienlen would like $175,000 in damages paid for his mental and physical anguish and legal costs.

Originally, Kienlen was charged with 14 counts of Attempt To Commit Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. However, when his family was attempting to bond him out, in June of 2022, they learned of new charges that had just been added.

At the time of publication, court records show that Kienlen was bonded out on 17 charges.

Kienlen’s wife, Abigail, appeared on KFDX in July 2022, after Kienlen was handed additional charges while his family was in the process of bonding him out of jail.

“We had the money to put together to bond him out,” Abigail said. “And, within two hours of the bond process beginning, he had two new attempted capital murder charges.”

Kienlen’s family has been vocal about the issues they’ve faced while attempting to post his bonds and get him the mental healthcare they say he desperately needs.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.